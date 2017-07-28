'Sesame Street' Made An '80s Music Mashup And It's Adorably Awesome

Children of the ’80s, rejoice!

“Sesame Street” has resurrected some hit songs of the decade for a special parody mashup. Watch the video above to see tunes like “Come On Eileen,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” get a “Sesame Street” twist.

Now that they’ve done an ’80s music mashup, we want to see one for songs of the ’90s! (And ’60s and ’70s, while they’re at it.)

The beloved children’s show has parodied a number of hit songs ― often in collaboration with the original artist. From “Share It Maybe” to “Don’t Know Y,” the music videos are pretty adorable.