Everything’s not A-OK on “Sesame Street.”

Big Bird attempted to show fellow character Oscar the Grouch some love over Twitter with this sweet message on Tuesday:

Oscar is a grouch, but he’s still my friend (even if he doesn’t know it). — Big Bird (@BigBird) July 31, 2018

But Oscar’s reply was ice cold:

Grouch by name and by nature.

Needless to say, the exchange caught other people’s attention. “So much for civil discourse,” one quipped on Twitter.

This is ice cold — Jen Ponton (@JenPonton) July 31, 2018