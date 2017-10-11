Seth MacFarlane Joked About Harvey Weinstein’s Reputation On Live TV In 2013

Just an off-color joke or another sign that film producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual harassment was an open secret in Hollywood?

He and actress Emma Stone had just introduced the nominees for best-supporting actress when MacFarlane quipped: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

The audience ― traditionally industry insiders including media and publicists ― laughed.

After the show, Us Weekly asked MacFarlane if he ran that joke by Weinstein before he made it.