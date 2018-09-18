Seth Meyers Pokes A Hole In Brett Kavanaugh's Defense

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers took a closer look at the allegation of sexual assault that has surfaced against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and expressed some skepticism about the judge’s denials.

In a letter sent to two members of Congress in July, Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her when they were both in high school. After the accusation became public last week, 65 women signed a letter saying the nominee was “a good person” who “has always treated women with decency and respect.”

“You know what’s a little incriminating? If you get accused of sexual assault and you just happen to have on hand a list of other women you didn’t sexually assault,” Meyers said. “If the cops come to your house and say they want to ask you about a murder and you come to the door with a list of people you didn’t murder, you’ll still be a suspect in that murder.”