Seth Meyers Burns Almost Everything About The Holidays

It wasn’t exactly holiday cheer when “Late Night” host Seth Meyers fired up the burner on Tuesday night and blazed through a list of traditional favorites.

Meyers didn’t spare sledding, “Home Alone” or even office holiday parties. But his hottest critique was aimed at the Bible story of Jesus’ birth.

“Bethlehem innkeepers, where do you get off turning away a pregnant woman?” Meyers asked. “You’re lucky Yelp wasn’t around during the time of the Bible or you would have been savaged.”

He also wasn’t happy that Mary and Joseph had to bunk in a stable.

“Here is a tidbit of common decency: If you run an inn and a woman needs to give birth, maybe do better than the shack where your goats eat,” Meyers said. “It’s disgusting! And that’s coming from a guy whose wife gave birth in the lobby of a New York City apartment building.”