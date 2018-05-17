Seth Meyers shared some surprising advice with President Donald Trump about his dealings with North Korea on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

North Korea’s leadership has threatened to back out of June’s historic summit with the U.S. and Trump claimed to know nothing about the situation nor how America would respond.

“You haven’t seen anything or heard anything?” asked Meyers, who has regularly called out the president’s heavy television viewing schedule.

“I never thought I’d say this but, Mr. President, you should watch more TV,” Meyers added.