04/11/2018 08:15 am ET

Seth Meyers Rips Trump Staff Turnover With Hillary Clinton Zinger

The "Late Night" host stirs it up in the wake of the White House homeland security adviser's resignation.
By Ron Dicker

Tom Bossert’s resignation as White House homeland security adviser prompted Seth Meyers to zing the rapid turnover of President Donald Trump’s staff on Tuesday.

In his monologue on “Late Night,” Meyers said: “At this rate, Trump’s gonna run out of people who want to work  in the White House and he’s gonna have to hire Hillary Clinton himself.” The line got a big ovation.

The host then imagined the conversation between the two, with Trump asking, “So what do you want to be in charge of?”

To which, Clinton replies, “All of it.”

Meyers also took shots at Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook testimony to Congress, and the FBI raid on Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s office.

It’s all worth watching, above.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
