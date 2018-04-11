Seth Meyers Rips Trump Staff Turnover With Hillary Clinton Zinger

In his monologue on “Late Night,” Meyers said: “At this rate, Trump’s gonna run out of people who want to work in the White House and he’s gonna have to hire Hillary Clinton himself.” The line got a big ovation.

The host then imagined the conversation between the two, with Trump asking, “So what do you want to be in charge of?”

To which, Clinton replies, “All of it.”

Meyers also took shots at Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook testimony to Congress, and the FBI raid on Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s office.