Seth Meyers Ridicules Trump For Overusing One Particular Infantile Insult

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers poked fun at President Donald Trump on Monday for his repeated use of the term “baby” as an insult.

“Why is he so obsessed with babies?” asked Meyers. “Trump has been all over the map on almost every issue throughout his life, but one thing he has always been very clear about is that he does not like babies.”

Meyers aired a supercut of Trump calling people babies, and defending claims that he was one.

“Nothing makes you sound more like a baby than saying, ‘I’m not a baby,’” Meyers noted. “If you’re not a baby, you don’t have to clarify.”