Seth Meyers Calls Out Donald Trump Jr. As The 'Dumbest' Trump

Seth Meyers delivered a blistering assessment of Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

The comedian took aim at Trump Jr. following the revelation that he communicated with WikiLeaks during the 2016 election campaign. The messages form part of an ongoing congressional probe into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“He’s the dumbest member of a family in which there is stiff competition,” said Meyers, of Trump Jr. “That family still hasn’t finished a game of Trivial Pursuit they started in 1988.”

Meyers also commented on the president’s “mostly unremarkable” trip to Asia ― if you ignore Trump’s taunting of a nuclear-armed nation and “cozying” up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.