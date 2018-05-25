Seth Meyers Has 1 Funny Regret After Trump Cancels North Korea Summit

Seth Meyers had such high hopes for his Donald Trump souvenir coin collection.

In a “Closer Look” segment on “Late Night” Thursday, the host showed off a coin he bought from the White House gift shop that commemorated the president’s upcoming summit with North Korea.

But now that Trump has canceled the nuclear talks with Kim Jong Un, Meyers had to throw the souvenir away.

“I should have learned my lesson after I bought commemorative coins for the Completed Border Wall, Biggest Inauguration Ever, Anthony Scaramucci’s First 100 Days On The Job, Cleared Of All Charges, and People’s Sexiest Man Alive,” he said.