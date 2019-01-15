Seth Meyers thinks he knows what may have happened to the notes that President Donald Trump reportedly seized from his own interpreter following his 2017 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Now we don’t know what Trump did with those notes, but we do know that in her tell-all book former Trump aide Omarosa said she saw Trump trying to destroy evidence by eating a piece of paper in the Oval Office,” Meyers said on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

White House aides later denied Omarosa Manigault Newman’s paper-munching claims. But Meyers remained undeterred: “We for real have a president who might one day say, ‘If you want my notes you will need a search warrant for my belly.’”