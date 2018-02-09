Seth Meyers Dissects Trump White House's ‘Misogyny And Hostility’ Towards Women

Seth Meyers examined the Trump administration’s attitude towards women on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

“(President Donald) Trump attacks a lot of people but there’s something in particular that really seems to anger him,” Meyers said as images of the many women who Trump has verbally abused flashed on the screen.

“I can’t put my finger on it, it’s really a mystery,” Meyers added.

Meyers then noted how “the Trump White House’s misogyny and hostility towards women were once again on display this week” when administration officials initially defended former staff secretary Rob Porter from allegations of domestic abuse.

“This is a White House that has repeatedly chosen the denials of men over the many corroborated stories of women, whether it’s in the case of Roy Moore, Corey Lewandowski or Trump himself,” said Meyers.