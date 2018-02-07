Seth Meyers is getting the (spoof) scoop on what’s really going on inside President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the host pretended to lob questions at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a briefing — and then edited in her somewhat candid responses.

Sanders dished on Trump’s thoughts about marriage, what first lady Melania Trump really wants for her birthday, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia’s election meddling.

There was also a guest appearance from the White House doctor, Ronny Jackson.