COMEDY
02/07/2018 05:47 am ET Updated 13 minutes ago

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dishes Dirt On The Trumps In Seth Meyers’ Spoof Briefing

Including what Melania Trump really wants for her birthday.

By Lee Moran

Seth Meyers is getting the (spoof) scoop on what’s really going on inside President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the host pretended to lob questions at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a briefing — and then edited in her somewhat candid responses.

Sanders dished on Trump’s thoughts about marriage, what first lady Melania Trump really wants for her birthday, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia’s election meddling.

There was also a guest appearance from the White House doctor, Ronny Jackson.

Check out the other “responses” in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Republican Politics Melania Trump
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dishes Dirt On The Trumps In Seth Meyers’ Spoof Briefing

CONVERSATIONS