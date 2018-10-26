Seth Meyers zinged the Republican Party on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night” over the lack of diversity in its upper echelons.

As he picked apart Donald Trump’s tweeted claim that the GOP would “totally protect people with Pre-Existing Conditions,” Meyers likened the president and senior Republicans to the cast of the film “Cocoon.”

Referencing a 2017 press conference Trump held in the White House Rose Garden to celebrate the American Health Care Act, Meyers said: “I mean, look at how many old white dudes are there.”

“All they need is an acoustic guitar and that press conference could have doubled as a Viagra commercial,” he added.