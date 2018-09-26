Seth Meyers Hilariously Rips Apart Brett Kavanaugh’s Virgin Defense

Seth Meyers isn’t buying Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s recent defense against the sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him: that he was a virgin at the time.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host dug into the comments Kavanaugh made during a Fox News interview Monday and showed no mercy.

“It does not matter if you were a virgin. You’re being accused of sexual assault, not sexual intercourse,” Meyers said during the show’s “Couple Things” segment. “Those things have nothing to do with each other. It’s the same as saying, ‘I couldn’t have robbed that bank, I’m a virgin.’”

Christine Blasey Ford went public earlier this month after The New Yorker published a bombshell report in which she accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her about 35 years ago when they were in high school. She alleged he pinned her down at a party, groped her and tried to take off her clothes.

On Sunday, Deborah Ramirez also came forward and said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were in college.

And although Kavanaugh and Blasey are set to give their accounts of the first incident before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, it didn’t stop President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee from publicly defending himself on Monday.

“We’re talking about allegations of sexual assault. I have never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh told Fox News. “I did not have sexual intercourse, or anything close to sexual intercourse, in high school or many years thereafter.”

He also mentioned that he had several female friends during the time period in question. But Meyers didn’t have any patience for that argument either.

“Stop saying that you were friends with women,” the late-night host said. “That’s not a defense. Just because you’re friends with one woman, doesn’t mean you haven’t been awful to another. That’s like saying you’re a vegetarian because you didn’t eat your dog.”

Meyers then goes on to point out that Fox News is an odd place to profess your innocence against sexual misconduct allegations given the network’s own sexual harassment troubles involving ousted star Bill O’Reilly and late CEO Roger Ailes.