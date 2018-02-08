Seth Meyers took White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to task for suggesting that some undocumented immigrants who hadn’t signed up for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program were “too lazy.”

“Many of them might not have signed up because of fear, cost or because they weren’t sure if they were eligible,” Meyers countered on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

The comedian then called out the hypocritical nature of Kelly’s claim, with a lengthy takedown of President Donald Trump.

“They were too lazy?” asked Meyers. “You work for a guy who watches eight hours of TV a day, tweets until noon, eats cheeseburgers in bed, can’t read a piece of paper unless it has pictures and his name on it, won’t walk down a flight of stairs and his preferred mode of transportation is a golf cart.”

“Trump is so lazy, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had one of those grabbers so he can reach his Diet Coke without getting off the couch,” Meyers added.