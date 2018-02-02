Seth Meyers And Kelly Clarkson Get Daytime Drunk, Take Trump's Cognitive Test

Seth Meyers took some time out from covering Donald Trump’s presidency to get daytime drunk with singer Kelly Clarkson.

“With all the crazy stuff going on in the world these days, sometimes you just need to take a break and drink during the afternoon,” Meyers said on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

Plenty of boozing ensued as the duo chatted, made their own cocktails and took the cognitive test that Trump’s doctor gave him in January. Meyers also offered a unique rendition of Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone,” before they finished drunkenly screaming from a rooftop.

As Meyers noted, “This is by no means ‘A Closer Look.’”