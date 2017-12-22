Seth Meyers Ridicules Mike Pence For Going All 'Love Actually' On Trump

Seth Meyers lampooned Vice President Mike Pence for lavishing praise on President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
“Even [Trump] is like, ‘Dude, I’m married,’” Meyers said Thursday night in response to Pence going on for minutes about how much the president has bolstered America and its citizens.
“You’ve spurred an optimism in this country that’s setting records,” Pence said. “I’m deeply humbled as your vice president.”
The “Late Night” host mocked Pence’s gushing compliments.
“After that Cabinet meeting, Pence showed up at Trump’s door holding cue cards,” Meyers said in a reference to the 2003 romcom “Love Actually.”
Take a look at the full takedown in the video above.
