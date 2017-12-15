COMEDY
12/15/2017 02:13 am ET Updated Dec 20, 2017

Seth Meyers Trolls Omarosa For Getting Fired

"You know it's bad if they have to fire you in the same place where they killed Osama bin Laden."
By Rebecca Shapiro

Seth Meyers delighted in the news that Omarosa Manigault Newman had been fired from her role as director of communications for the White House Public Liaison Office. 

The “Late Night” host played a clip of Newman denying she was fired and insisting she had resigned during a conversation with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly.

“John Kelly and I sat down in the Situation Room,” Omarosa told ABC News’ Robin Roberts. 

“Seriously, you know it’s bad if they have to fire you in the same place where they killed Osama bin Laden,” Meyers quipped, referring to the famous photo of President Barack Obama and his senior staff gathered on the night Bin Laden was assassinated.

“I have a feeling any room Omarosa goes into becomes the situation room,” he added.

Take a look at the full response in the video above. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Late Night Talk Show Hosts
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Seth Meyers John F. Kelly Late Night With Seth Meyers Omarosa Manigault
Seth Meyers Trolls Omarosa For Getting Fired
CONVERSATIONS