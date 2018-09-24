Seth Meyers On Rod Rosenstein: 'Don't Make Jokes! Jokes Are Broken Now!'

In light of the controversy surrounding the possible departure of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and whether he suggested secretly tape-recording President Donald Trump in the White House, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers has a suggestion Monday for some federal employees.

News reports have said that Rosenstein, who supervises special counsel Robert Mueller, remarked, “Well, what do you want me to do, Andy, wear a wire?” But some people have suggested that he was being sarcastic when he made the comment.

“So we’re at the brink of a constitutional crisis because no one could tell if Rod Rosenstein was joking or not,” Meyers said.

He added: “Can I just make a suggestion to all civil servants in our justice system? Don’t make jokes! Jokes are broken now! We made so many jokes about how hilarious it would be if Donald Trump was president that it came true.”