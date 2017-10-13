Seth Meyers Rips 'Systemic Misogyny' That Enables 'Powerful, Predatory Men'

Seth Meyers said the Harvey Weinstein scandal is “yet another window into the entitled mind of powerful, predatory men who are used to operating without consequence.”

With the movie producer facing mounting claims of sexual assault and harassment, Meyers used Thursday’s “Late Night” to tear into the “systemic misogyny” that kept the accusations hidden for more than three decades.

“In the last year and a half, the most powerful man in news (Roger Ailes), the most powerful man in politics (President Donald Trump), and the most powerful man in Hollywood (Harvey Weinstein) have been accused of serial sexual predation,” Meyers said.

The comedian also took aim at those people who have sought to politicize the issue. “This should not be a partisan issue,” he added. “It requires all of us to speak out and ask ourselves what we can do to address it.”