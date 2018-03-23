COMEDY
Seth Meyers' Spoof Ad Shows How Teenagers Are Actually Saving The Country

"Once considered a menace to society, teenagers are now cleaning up the political catastrophe left by older generations."
By Lee Moran

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” hailed politically aware teenagers for coming to the country’s rescue in a new spoof ad Thursday night.

“Once considered a menace to society, teenagers are now cleaning up the political catastrophe left by older generations,” states the voiceover in the parody commercial.

With the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivors becoming fierce advocates for gun control, 44-year-old Meyers himself admits in the clip that his generation “straight-up sucked” when it came to making a difference.

