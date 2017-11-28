Seth Meyers Nails The Dumbest Part Of Trump's 'Access Hollywood' Denial

Seth Meyers had one question for President Donald Trump after news that the president has been doubting the authenticity of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

“Are you insane?” Meyers asked. “Oh ― right.”

Speaking of the tape in which Trump brags about sexually assaulting women, the “Late Night” host added: “First of all, you admitted it was real. Second, you know how I know it’s real? Because to get off the bus, you did this.”

Meyers then played a clip of Trump trying to exit the “Access Hollywood” bus by knocking on the closed door.

“That is so dumb that no one would ever think to fake that,” Meyers said.