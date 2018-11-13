Seth Meyers: 'Trump Is A Grifter Who Surrounds Himself With Other Grifters'

Seth Meyers pulled no punches on Monday night, calling President Donald Trump “a grifter who surrounds himself with other grifters.”

“Right now, as we speak, Trump is being sued in federal court for defrauding investors,” the “Late Night” host said. “He just appointed an acting attorney general who advised a firm accused of scamming customers and his candidate for Senate in Florida, the state’s governor, was involved in one of the largest Medicare frauds in American history.”

Meyers said Trump’s entire career has been built on scamming people.

“Man, if these guys weren’t in politics, they’d be selling fake Rolexes on the sidewalk in Times Square,” he said.

Then mimicking Trump, Meyers added, “Of course it’s a real Rolexx. The extra X is for extreme.”