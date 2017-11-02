Seth Meyers couldn’t get enough of President Donald Trump’s appearance at the White House Halloween Party earlier this week.

The president entered the festivities to the theme music from “Ghostbusters” and proceeded to hand out candy to kids dressed in costumes.

“That’s right,” Meyers said. “Trump ain’t afraid of no ghosts.”

The late-night host then roasted Trump for appearing to ignore a kid who was dressed in an elaborate Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

“Maybe Trump just thought he was hallucinating,” Meyers said. “Oh no, it’s happening again. Play it cool, Donny. Only you see the dinosaur.”