COMEDY
11/02/2017 03:25 am ET

Seth Meyers Roasts Trump For Using 'Ghostbusters' Theme Song For Entrance At Halloween Party

"That's right. Trump ain't afraid of no ghosts."

By Rebecca Shapiro

Seth Meyers couldn’t get enough of President Donald Trump’s appearance at the White House Halloween Party earlier this week. 

The president entered the festivities to the theme music from “Ghostbusters” and proceeded to hand out candy to kids dressed in costumes. 

“That’s right,” Meyers said. “Trump ain’t afraid of no ghosts.”

The late-night host then roasted Trump for appearing to ignore a kid who was dressed in an elaborate Tyrannosaurus rex costume. 

“Maybe Trump just thought he was hallucinating,” Meyers said. “Oh no, it’s happening again. Play it cool, Donny. Only you see the dinosaur.”

Watch the full bit in the video above.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
Twitter Earned So Many Gold Stars Playing #TrumpDayCareActivities
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Halloween Seth Meyers Ghostbusters Late Night With Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Roasts Trump For Using 'Ghostbusters' Theme Song For Entrance At Halloween Party

CONVERSATIONS