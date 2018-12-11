Seth Meyers: 'Trump Is Fundamentally Lawless'

The sentencing memos filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller last week against former associates of President Donald Trump left “Late Night” host Seth Meyers with a strong impression: “Trump is fundamentally lawless.”

“Not only does he think he’s above the law, he doesn’t even understand the law,” Meyers said on Monday. “And on Friday, we got the clearest picture yet of a serial lawbreaker as the special counsel in the investigation and prosecutors in New York filed sentencing memos for Trump’s ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his ex-fixer Michael Cohen. And they made it pretty clear that the Justice Department has damning evidence on Trump’s ties to Russia.”

Meanwhile, Meyers was not at all persuaded by this Trump tweet:

Totally clears the President. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Meyers said the sentencing memo for Cohen showed that prosecutors believe Trump had committed a crime by paying hush money to two women who said they had affairs with him.

“How do we know that?” Meyers asked.

The court documents offered a big hint: “On approximately June 16, 2015, Individual-1 began an ultimately successful campaign for president of the United States.”