Seth Meyers Imagines Trump As Russian Operative Named 'Big Fat Spy'

The Trump administration’s announcement this week that it would not immediately impose new sanctions against Russia for its alleged meddling in the presidential election ticked off “Late Night” host Seth Meyers.

In a “Hey!” segment on Tuesday, Meyers said President Donald Trump looked obviously cozy with Moscow, thanks to the move.

“If you were a spy, your code name would be ‘Big Fat Spy,’” Meyers said.

Members of Congress approved the measure 517-5 in July.

“You couldn’t get that kind of bipartisan agreement on a bill that proclaims puppies are cute,” he said.