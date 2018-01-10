Seth Meyers Has The Best Response To Trump Reportedly Starting His Day At 11 A.M.

Seth Meyers could not get enough of a recent Axios report that claimed President Donald Trump’s daily schedule was getting shorter.

“President Trump is starting his official day much later than he did in the early days of his presidency, often around 11 a.m., and holding far fewer meetings,” Axios reported on Monday, referring to copies of Trump’s private schedule. The daily calendar of meetings and events reportedly differed from the version the White House made available to the public and press.

“I’m sorry, he starts his day at 11 a.m.?” Meyers asked on Tuesday broadcast of “Late Night.” “All I do is make fun of him and I still have to be here at 9 a.m.”

The schedule also reportedly included hours of “executive time,” which Axios described as “almost always ... TV and Twitter time alone in the residence.”