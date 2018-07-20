COMEDY
Seth Meyers: 'What Do You Mean You Can't Protect Stupid?'

The "Late Night" host finds the humor in GOP lawmakers refusing to hold Trump accountable on Russia.
By Carla Baranauckas

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers took Republicans in Congress to task for failing to hold President Donald Trump accountable on Russia.

Meyers mentioned Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, who said it was Democrats’ fault the Democratic National Committee computers were hacked.

“We should protect our systems,” Massie said. “You can’t protect stupid.”

Meyers retorted: “What do you mean you can’t protect stupid? The Secret Service does it every day!”

headshot
