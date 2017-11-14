Seth Rogen Used His Wife's Makeup For A Movie Premiere And Looked Great

Seth Rogen doesn’t mess around when he gets a zit.
The 35-year-old actor and comedian tweeted Sunday that he used his wife’s makeup before the premiere of “The Disaster Artist” to cover up a massive blemish.
Actor Jacob Tremblay, who is 11, told Rogen he relies on his mom’s makeup:
A lot of people on Twitter admitted they’d shared makeup with their partner:
It seems like everything worked out for Rogen in the end, as his blemish is totally covered up:
Now we just need to find out what line of makeup his wife uses.
