Seth Rogen Used His Wife's Makeup For A Movie Premiere And Looked Great

Seth Rogen doesn’t mess around when he gets a zit.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian tweeted Sunday that he used his wife’s makeup before the premiere of “The Disaster Artist” to cover up a massive blemish.

Don't mind me. I'm just using my wife's makeup to cover my giant pimple before a movie premiere. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 13, 2017

Actor Jacob Tremblay, who is 11, told Rogen he relies on his mom’s makeup:

Twitter

Been there too man. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 13, 2017

A lot of people on Twitter admitted they’d shared makeup with their partner:

Your not the first man to nick his wife’s concealer, and you want be the last. 😊 — Rachel Smith (@smithrachel70) November 13, 2017

My husband uses my mascara to cover a bald patch in his beard..to each his own 👍🏻 — Neely (@boiler_4life) November 13, 2017

don’t think I’ve ever had a male partner that hasn’t used my makeup to cover up a blemish ijs https://t.co/JSJK0UsA3G — kayla van w (@kaylavanw) November 13, 2017

As a psoriasis sufferer, I know all about borrowing my girlfriend's makeup. — Adam Daniel (@AdamDannyDaniel) November 13, 2017

I did that for my brother in law’s paintball bruise on his forehead (from the bachelor party) on his wedding day 😀 — Lady de Luce (@LadydeLuce) November 13, 2017

It seems like everything worked out for Rogen in the end, as his blemish is totally covered up:

Barry King via Getty Images Seth Rogen and James Franco at the screening of "The Disaster Artist" on Nov. 12 in Hollywood.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images They should call Rogen "The Makeup Artist."