'Sex And The City' Stars Support Cynthia Nixon's Run For New York Governor

At least there’s one thing some of the “Sex and the City” cast can agree on: Cynthia Nixon is ready to run for office.

The award-winning actress announced her bid to run for governor of New York on Monday after months of speculation she might throw her hat into the ring. Nixon will challenge two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the Democratic primary this September.

“Sex and the City” co-star Kristin Davis kicked off former costars’ messages of support over social media, emphasizing Nixon’s commitment to childhood education, which she made a focal point of the video announcing her candidacy.

“I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

Willie Garson, who played the character Stanford Blatch in the HBO series, as well as in the two feature films, also backed Nixon in her jump from acting to politics.

“I cant think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynthiaenixon,” he wrote. “Please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her.”

A post shared by Willie Garson (@willie.garson) on Mar 19, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Nixon’s other co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, have yet to comment on her run for governor, but both appear to be on good terms with the actress.

The “Sex and the City” cast has been fractured in recent months after production on the planned third sequel in the franchise was indefinitely halted, reportedly due to Cattrall’s production demands. The actress has since denied the claims and has repeatedly slammed Parker in interviews and on social media.

But Cattrall seems to have only warm feelings for Nixon, and thanked her publicly for expressing condolences over her brother’s recent death.

Nixon and Parker reunited at a photoshoot for T: The New York Times Style Magazine in February and shared a sweet snap together.

A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:12pm PST