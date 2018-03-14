HUFFPOST FINDS
25 Titillating Sex Toys Every Couple Should Try Once

Clear your calendar.
By Brittany Nims

Just like sex, there are many, many kinds of sex toys out there, with even more ways to use them. You’ve got vibrators, stimulators, plugs, rings, toys that go in body parts, ones that go on body parts, and accessories that can be used pretty much anywhere

Finding the right toy for you and your person is a bit of a (naked) guessing game, but there are a few go-to toys couples turn to. From dual G-spot and clitoral vibes to perineum stimulators, there’s something here for every couple.

Get it on with these 25 sex toys every couple should try once:

  • 1 We-Vibe's Sync G-spot and clitoris stimulator
    We-Vibe
    This toy is designed to be worn and enjoyed with a partner during sex. It works by stimulating both the G-spot and the clitoris, but both partners get the benefits of the vibrations. It's one of We-Vibe's best-selling toys.
  • 2 A hands-free clitoral vibrator
    Lovehoney
    Designed to be worn under the labia during sex, this hands-free sex toy is bound to be a winner for both partners.
  • 3 The Lily 2
    Jet
    This toy is perfect for solo play or nestled between partners. What makes it most unique is its signature sweet fragrance, which varies by color. It's waterproof, rechargeable and features 8 stimulating patterns.
  • 4 A wearable internal G-spot stimulator
    We-Vibe
    This internal G-spot simulator is controlled with a free connecting app so you and your partner can add a little spice on-the-go. It's discreetly designed to be worn under clothing, and can be used while laying, sitting, standing and walking. 
  • 5 O.M.G-Spot Stim Serum
    Unbound
    This peppermint oil and aloe stimulating serum is formulated to increase the size and sensitivity of the G-spot. Slip it onto your partner or your favorite toy, and you'll feel the difference.
  • 6 The Tor 2
    Lelo
    This vibrating couple's ring enhances sensations for both partners. 
  • 7 The Tiani 2
    Lelo
    Designed to be worn by women during sex, this sex toy has a remote control that makes it a great tool for couples interested in adventurous bedroom play. 
  • 8 Discreet under-the-bed restraints
    Babeland
    These restraints might look complicated to install, but they're not. They're really simple to use, and set up in a snap. Better yet, when they're not in use, simply tuck them away for your next session. 
  • 9 The Desire Luxury Panty Vibrator
    Lovehoney
    This vibrator comes with ribbon-tie lace undies that feature a pocket perfectly sized for your new saddle-shaped vibrator. Its versatile design can be used at home for a fun night in, or wear it out and pass the control to your partner for a fantasy-filling night out. The controls work from up to 8 meters away.
  • 10 Unbound's Clitoral Jolt Gel
    Unbound
    This stimulating clitoral gel features electrifying ingredients like peppermint and damiana to increase blood flow to the clitoris. But a word of caution: a little goes a long way.
  • 11 The Ora 2
    Lelo
    This sex toy simulates oral sex by offering a thrilling, teasing and "better-than-real" sensation -- though your partner might object. It's sure to be a toy you and your partner have a ton of fun with. 
  • 12 Vibrating Kegel balls for better orgasms
    We-Vibe
    These vibrating Kegel balls mix work and pleasure by helping you strengthen your pelvic floor muscles with three interchangeable weights, while adding stimulating vibrations for a new level of pleasure. When you strengthen your PC muscles, you drive blood flow and increased circulation, which in turn leads to more intense orgasms
  • 13 For him, a perineum stimulator
    We-Vibe
    This ring is designed for longer-lasting erections and more powerful orgasms, with the added benefit of stimulating the perineum. Turn it around and it's a powerful clitoral stimulator for her. 
  • 14 A sex toy kit designed for more orgasms
    Babeland
    Babeland's Moregasm Set might have a hefty price tag, but that's because it includes the brand's best, most popular and most successful toys. It includes bullets, rings, g-spot stimulators, lube, candles, condoms and even batteries. 
  • 15 The Nexus silicone double dildo
    Babeland
    Designed with the female anatomy in mind, and made to be worn in a harness. 
  • 16 Massage candle
    Lelo
    Burn one of these beauties to ~set the mood~ and the melted all-natural soy wax, shea butter and apricot kernel oil turns into luxurious massage oil. (Just be sure to check the temperature before you try it out). 
  • 17 The OhMiBod blueMotion Remote Vibrator
    Babeland
    Every aspect of our lives connects to our phone, so why shouldn't our sex toys? Your smartphone becomes the remote that controls this vibrator. The two can by synced via Bluetooth for couples who want to play in the same room, or synced to Wi-Fi for couples who want to play remotely. 
  • 18 The Unbound Squish
    Unbound
    Nope, this isn't a beauty blender. This vibrator is simple to use, and a great toy for first timers. The harder you squeeze, the stronger the vibrations. Your partner can even record a unique vibration pattern for you to replay during solo time.
  • 19 A vibrating plug
    We-Vibe
    We-Vibe's Ditto is designed for curious couples. The vibrating plug stimulates with gentle pressure and rumbly vibrations, and can be used by remote or app connection. 
  • 20 Unbound's Fun Factory Bouncer
    Unbound
    This harness-ready dildo features three rotating balls inside, and is shaped to specially stimulate the G-spot.
  • 21 The Minna Ola
    Babeland
    This vibrator ditches buttons and dials for squeeze-activated settings. The toy matches the pressure and patterns of your squeeze to give a unique sensation every time. Hand it over to your partner and let them become your main squeeze.
  • 22 Lovehoney's Bliss Pleasure Balm
    Lovehoney
    Infused with menthol, this balm increases your chances of an orgasm by stimulating the clitoris and making it extra sensitive.
  • 23 A beginner strap-on set
    Babeland
    This beginner set features everything a budding strap-on user might need: a sturdy harness, a silicone dildo, a tiny vibrator, and lube. 
  • 24 A beginner's bondage kit
    Lovehoney
    This bondage-for-beginners kit has everything you and your partner need to explore and have a fun night: blindfold, ball gag, flogger, and wrist and ankle cuffs. 
  • 25 The Confession Couples' Gift Set
    Lelo
    This kinky set includes silk cuffs, the Tiani 3 couples' massager, as well as water-based lube.

