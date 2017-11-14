Paul Ryan Announces That U.S. House Will Mandate Sexual Harassment Training

WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Tuesday announced that members of the House and staff will undergo mandatory training regarding sexual harassment.
“Going forward, the House will adopt a policy of mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all Members and staff,” he said in a statement. “Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution. As we work with the Administration, Ethics, and Rules committees to implement mandatory training, we will continue our review to make sure the right policies and resources are in place to prevent and report harassment.”
The policy came after a congressional hearing Tuesday morning, in which several representatives described stories of sexual misconduct involving lawmakers and/or their staff.
“Today’s hearing was another important step in our efforts to combat sexual harassment and ensure a safe workplace,” Ryan said. “I want to especially thank my colleagues who shared their stories.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
