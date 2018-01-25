Shakira And Maluma Won’t Stop Teasing Their Steamy New Music Video

Colombian superstars Shakira and Maluma took over the radio waves with their 2016 single “Chantaje,” and now they’re back for seconds.
The two stars worked on a Latin Trap-infused track titled, umm, “Trap” for Shakira’s latest album, “El Dorado,” which came out in May. She dropped several singles and music videos off the album before its release ― including “Chantaje.”
Shakira released a music video for “Perro Fiel” (featuring Nicky Jam) in September, and now it seems she’ll be releasing one for “Trap.” This week, both Shakira and Maluma have posted short black-and-white clips with no audio on Instagram.
On Thursday, Shakira posted a clip of the two artists staring into the camera mouthing something, and Maluma shared a clip of the duo dancing while surrounded by steam.
Earlier this week, the artists had shared similar sensual solos shots from what’s very likely the same video. But none of the posts included a caption or even a hashtag.
The “Me Enamoré” singer intended to promote her new Grammy-nominated album during her El Dorado World Tour ― the first in more than six years ― which was scheduled to begin Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany.
A day before the first concert, the artist announced she had suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage during tour rehearsals in October. Shakira delayed her tour twice before announcing rescheduled dates in December.
But the new year has brought new challenges for the star, as Spanish authorities confirmed this week that they were investigating Shakira for possible tax evasion. Spain’s tax authorities suspect the Colombian singer was already living in Barcelona from 2012 to 2014, before she officially switched residences in 2015 from the Bahamas to Spain, according to The Associated Press.