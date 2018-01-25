Shakira And Maluma Won’t Stop Teasing Their Steamy New Music Video

The “Me Enamoré” singer intended to promote her new Grammy-nominated album during her El Dorado World Tour ― the first in more than six years ― which was scheduled to begin Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany.

A day before the first concert, the artist announced she had suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage during tour rehearsals in October. Shakira delayed her tour twice before announcing rescheduled dates in December.

But the new year has brought new challenges for the star, as Spanish authorities confirmed this week that they were investigating Shakira for possible tax evasion. Spain’s tax authorities suspect the Colombian singer was already living in Barcelona from 2012 to 2014, before she officially switched residences in 2015 from the Bahamas to Spain, according to The Associated Press.