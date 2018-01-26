Shakira And Maluma's 'Trap' Music Video Is Finally Here

The official music video for “Trap” by Shakira and Maluma is here. And it’s, well, steamy.
The Colombian artists released the video on Friday, and it quickly became the No. 1 trending video on YouTube. Both singers had been teasing the sultry music video for their Latin Trap collaboration all week.
The black-and-white video directed by Jaume de Laiguana had been viewed nearly 500,000 times as of Friday afternoon. The song describes a sensual back-and-forth, as Shakira sings about not wanting to get her heart broken and Maluma sings about seducing her.
This is the singers’ second collaboration on “El Dorado,” Shakira’s album released in May. The single “Chantaje,” which was released a few months ahead of the album, came with an equally sexy video and has more than 2 million views on YouTube.