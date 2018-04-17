Shang Might Not Be In Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan,' And People Aren't Taking It Well

Longtime fans of the animated Disney movie “Mulan” aren’t too pleased with how the beloved film is being adapted.

The upcoming live-action version of “Mulan,” slated for a March 27, 2020 release, will reportedly not feature the iconic character of Li Shang, the Chinese army captain who was the heroine’s love interest in the 1998 film.

Mulan’s romantic interest will instead be a character named Chen Honghui who didn’t appear in the prior film, according to the live-action film’s casting call.

While the casting call for characters went out over a year ago, Twitter account @nerdyasians recently shared it, drawing attention to the differences between the two movies.

saddened to report it’s basically been confirmed that li shang will not be in the live-action mulan.



the mulan casting call has been confirmed to be accurate. donnie yen was cast as “commander tung,” who is in the description for “chen honghui.”



rest in peace bisexual icon. pic.twitter.com/7El8TDhJg5 — nerdy (@nerdyasians) April 16, 2018

Fans are not pleased ― particularly because Shang had been hailed as a meaningful bisexual character. Many viewers have theorized that Shang is actually an LGBTQ character due to his strong bond with Mulan’s male alter ego, “Ping,” which became an official romance after Mulan was revealed as a woman toward the end of the film. His presence in the upcoming movie would speak volumes, many fans say.

wait, so it’s official now that the live action mulan won’t have bisexual icon li shang in it? i’m gonna throw some hands if they even think about switching this shit up to leave out the king. pic.twitter.com/Z9veWbJRH7 — trinnie 🇵🇭🇹🇭🇲🇾🇻🇳 (@mixielot) April 14, 2018

so in the live action mulan film, there's a witch, a sister, no music, and no li shang.... pic.twitter.com/w3PuYMc5pV — eleanor (@youresteve) April 16, 2018

Disney did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Chen, Mulan’s new love interest, will allegedly be an army recruit who is bent on being the “best soldier in human history,” the casting call notes. Mulan, disguised as a man, eventually becomes Chen’s biggest rival, increasingly irritating him. Only after he learns she is a woman do “his intense feelings of rivalry turn into something very different, something like love,” the call notes. For many on social media, this character description of Chen eliminates the possibility that he could be bisexual.

i’m disgusted. disney is obviously still mad they accidentally made li shang bisexual, so they’re REMOVING ANY POSSIBILITY that “chen” is seen as bisexual. they make it clear he HATES mulan the whole time she’s presenting male. he bullies her up until he finds out she’s a woman. https://t.co/vsj5B9uDGp — princess mizzy 🌹 (@hellomizzyy) April 16, 2018

so the new character relentlessly bullies mulan bc she's better than him until he find out she's a girl, hoah fence but i hate him and our bisexual king li shang would never https://t.co/D0d0Z82CRY — andile (@INDIEWASHERE) April 17, 2018

when u wanna support the upcoming mulan remake bc disney cast a gorgeous, talented actress who's actually chinese to play mulan but they're also replacing bisexual icon li shang with a random misogynistic dude who'll overshadow mulan's journey & add 0 good elements to the story pic.twitter.com/N88ZKz5am8 — gabi (@harleivy) April 17, 2018

li shang was only harsh on mulan (ping) at the beginning because ping appeared to be trouble and hold the troop back, but as mulan proved herself worthy in wits and combat on the battlefield the Bisexual Legend Li Shang saw ping as his equal (and also fell in love) — it is i, the binchiest bi, (@ejnoodles) April 17, 2018

The “Mulan” remake has garnered quite a bit of controversy. Though the movie countered white-washing rumors by casting Chinese actress Liu Yifei as Mulan, Chinese viewers criticized the choice, saying that Liu’s acting skills aren’t strong.

There were additional complaints on social media that the live-action “Mulan” wouldn’t include any music. Director Nikki Caro later told The Hollywood Reporter the filmmakers are “still exploring the role that music’s going to play in it, but for sure there will be music.”

People were also unhappy with the news that the film’s release, originally set for 2018, would be pushed back two years.