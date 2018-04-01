Paddleboarder Critically Injured In Shark Attack Near Hawaii Beach

A 25-year-old man paddleboarding off a beach in Hawaii was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries Saturday after he was bumped off his board by a shark and attacked.

The unidentified stand-up paddleboarder was pulled from the water by a safety team from the Kukio Golf and Beach Club on the Big Island’s popular Kona Coast near the Four Seasons Hualalai Resort.

“They had heard a scream from the ocean and they took a four-man canoe out to find a male individual who had been bumped off his paddleboard about 100 to 150 yards offshore,” Fire Capt. Michael Grace told Honolulu Fox affiliate KHON-TV.

The local paddleboarder was out with his father when the morning attack occurred.

Team members and bystanders on shore applied tourniquets to severe injuries on his right hand and leg as they awaited paramedics, according to Grace.

The victim was airlifted to North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he underwent surgery. WTHR-TV and NTD-TV were reporting that he lost a limb.

Man critically injured in shark attack on Hawaii Island https://t.co/eXRGPks3dL pic.twitter.com/m2XeYcz6Qi — khon2 News (@KHONnews) April 1, 2018

Officials had posted signs warning of sharks spotted in the water before the attack and shut down the beach on Saturday.

It’s the first shark attack on the Big Island since 2015, according to state statistics, though there have been attacks off other islands of Hawaii since then.