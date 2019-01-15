She Said A New York State Senator Assaulted Her. Now She Fights To Protect Others.

“All of a sudden there was a hand on the back of my head and he shoved his tongue down my throat,” she told HuffPost last January. “In my head it lasted forever, I don’t think it lasted even three seconds.”

After telling her story, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) to open an investigation, though if the commission ever came to a conclusion, it was never publicly released. Klein, meanwhile, lost his re-election last September to newcomer Bronx Democrat Alessandra Biaggi.

Vladimer now leads The Sexual Harassment Working Group together with six other former New York State Legislature staffers who all experienced, witnessed or reported sexual harassment while working for the state. The group, established early last year, has called for public hearings around sexual harassment and drafted policies that have already been introduced in legislative bills within the Assembly and state Senate.

“We’re here to remind our elected officials that this is still a serious issue that needs to be taken care of, and we’re ready to take it on and they should be too,” Vladimer told HuffPost of the working group.