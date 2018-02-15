MEDIA
02/15/2018

Shepard Smith Gives Fox News Viewers A Reality Check After Florida School Shooting

Some things haven't changed much since Columbine.

By Ed Mazza

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith delivered a sobering reality check on Wednesday. 

As reports emerged about the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Smith reminded viewers of just how common this scene had become.

“Since Columbine in 1999, there have been 25 fatal, active school shooting incidents at elementary and high schools in America,” he said. 

Then, he named them all (see the clip above). 

Smith only listed deadly shootings. Including nonfatal incidents, there have been at least 18 shootings in U.S. schools this year. 

