Shepard Smith reads off a list of fatal school shootings since Columbine— Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 14, 2018
The list is long. Too freaking long. pic.twitter.com/K7NU3lpcCz
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith delivered a sobering reality check on Wednesday.
As reports emerged about the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Smith reminded viewers of just how common this scene had become.
“Since Columbine in 1999, there have been 25 fatal, active school shooting incidents at elementary and high schools in America,” he said.
Then, he named them all (see the clip above).
Smith only listed deadly shootings. Including nonfatal incidents, there have been at least 18 shootings in U.S. schools this year.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting