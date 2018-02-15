Shepard Smith reads off a list of fatal school shootings since Columbine The list is long. Too freaking long. pic.twitter.com/K7NU3lpcCz

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith delivered a sobering reality check on Wednesday.

As reports emerged about the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Smith reminded viewers of just how common this scene had become.

“Since Columbine in 1999, there have been 25 fatal, active school shooting incidents at elementary and high schools in America,” he said.

Then, he named them all (see the clip above).