Shep Smith Warns Fox News Viewers: Journalists Are Not Your Enemy

A day after the White House banned a CNN reporter from attending an open press event, Fox News host Shep Smith issued a staunch defense of journalists in America, including himself.

The White House retaliated against CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday for asking Trump questions about his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and Russian President Vladimir Putin while she served as the network pool reporter representing all TV networks.

“Kaitlan Collins, though not on our payroll, was working for us at Fox News and for you at home at that moment trying to get answers from the president,” Smith said. He replayed comments from White House counselor Kellyanne Conway saying that the press needed to be more civil at the White House and contrasted that comment with Trump’s many attacks on the media.

“For those of you at home, if I may, journalists are not the enemies of the people,” Smith said. “It’s quite the opposite ... It’s a cornerstone of our republic.”

He went on to respond to the many “thousands” of complaints he’s received for his coverage at Fox News.

“Never have I personally misrepresented the truth to you,” he said to his viewers. “Our reports are checked, rechecked and approved at the editorial management level of this network. And in the event I make a mistake, I tell you and correct it in a timely and appropriate manner.”

Fox News was among many news organizations to express its support for Collins and CNN following Wednesday’s incident. Network president Jay Wallace issued a statement, as did chief political anchor Bret Baier.

As a member of the White House Press pool- @FoxNews stands firmly with @CNN on this issue and the issue of access https://t.co/TFwfLQtP9h — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 25, 2018