AWKWARD! Watch Sean Hannity Keep Getting Corrected By Shep Smith In New Supercut

Fox News hosts Shep Smith and Sean Hannity are often worlds apart, with Smith using his broadcast to correct some of the claims Hannity has made on his.

Earlier this year, Smith complained that the network’s opinion hosts, such as Hannity, “don’t really have rules.”

“Some of our opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining,” Smith told Time magazine. “I get that. I don’t work there. I wouldn’t work there. I don’t want to sit around and yell at each other and talk about your philosophy and my philosophy.”

Hannity was none too happy about the dig.

“While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day,” Hannity fired back.

Media Matters created a supercut of Hannity making false claims and Smith contradicting him on Fox News.