Shepard Smith Suggests Trump Play With Toy Tanks, Not Hold Military Parade

President Donald Trump’s dream of a big military parade in Washington is getting a lot of pushback from both citizens and the military. But more surprisingly, some people at his beloved Fox News aren’t so hot on the idea.

On Wednesday, anchor Shepard Smith openly ridiculed the president’s proposed parade during a discussion with Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

“He could go see the tanks at a military base if he wanted to,” Smith offered as a more frugal alternative. “Or they could give him replicas. Little mini replicas. I mean, he wants to see what he has. I had some of those when I was a kid.”

Smith later added: “You can get the little plastic ones and lay them out on the table and say, ‘Here you go.’”

Griffin joined in the teasing.

“We can play Strategy and Risk,” she suggested.

The complete segment is below.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade is another Fox News personality skeptical about Trump’s grand parade.

On Wednesday, he broke ranks with co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, who supported the proposed event.