Sheryl Sandberg Faces The Classic Double Standard At Senate Hearing

These days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his unhinged tweets and F-bombs carry the torch of the entitled tech bro.

Sandberg meanwhile has seemingly never appeared in public without a full blowout and, of course, doesn’t curse at reporters via email (as Musk did recently).

“Sheryl Sandberg looks, speaks, and acts more like a competent CEO than any of the big tech companies’ actual CEOs,” observed Slate tech columnist Will Oremus on Twitter.

Interestingly, it’s Sandberg who Facebook has now tapped to clean up the social network’s various messes ― you know the stuff that probably got Donald Trump elected, among other horrors.

This should come as no surprise. It’s often a woman or an executive of color that gets chosen to fix the messes of male executives. I’m thinking all the way back to Meg Whitman coming on at eBay in the company’s earliest days. Or more recently, Yahoo hauling out Marissa Mayer to fix the dying portal, and then tossing her out because it wasn’t really fixable.

To be sure, Sandberg is COO of Facebook and bears responsibility for the company’s situation.

Still, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that as the social network tries to recover from its latest messes, she’ll be the public face of the recovery effort.

If Facebook stumbles, it could be Sandberg who falls off that high, hard glass cliff.

Yahoo is now owned by Oath, the parent company of HuffPost.