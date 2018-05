NOW PLAYING

She’s a Muslim Tattoo Artist, and She Wants To Create A Welcoming Environment For Her Female Clients.

Shanzey Afzal grew up in a conservative Muslim family. In Islam, tattoos are forbidden, but she craved the permanence of a tattoo. Eventually, she became a tattoo artist and founded her own studio, called Ink Minx, which focuses on female clients. She hopes to create an accepting and welcoming atmosphere in her clients in her mobile tattoo studio.