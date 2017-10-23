HOME
31 Shibori Prints And Patterns To Add To Your Home

By Brittany Nims
If you’ve noticed an uptick in indigo-dyed fabrics and home goods lately, you’re not alone. According to our friends at Pinterest, Shibori fabrics and patterns are on-trend this season (along with velvet home decor, matte black homewares, and mud cloth textiles). 

Shibori is an ancient Japanese pleat-and-bind dyeing technique that involves twisting, binding, folding or wrapping fabric tightly before dyeing it with indigo. The result is a one-of-a-kind, beautifully detailed and richly colored fabric that can be used in all kinds of home decor, from pillows, throw blankets and tea towels, to curtains, duvets and rugs. 

Below, take a peek at 31 of our favorite Shibori dyed home decor finds. Take a look, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

