SPORTS
04/03/2018 11:50 pm ET

'Japan's Babe Ruth' Hits 1st MLB Homer 2 Days After His 1st Pitching Win

Shohei Ohtani's three-run blast traveled nearly 400 feet.
By Ed Mazza

American baseball fans are getting their first taste of “Japan’s Babe Ruth.” 

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hit his first Major League home run on Tuesday night, just two days after winning his first start as a pitcher. 

In MLB tradition for a first homer, the 23-year-old rookie was initially given the silent treatment by his teammates when he returned to the dugout after his 397-foot blast.

But it didn’t last: 

While Ohtani struggled through spring training, less than a week into the season he’s already living up to the hype as a two-way threat with skills on the mound and at the plate.

In addition to six strikeouts in Sunday’s often-dazzling start against the Oakland A’s, Ohtani’s homer made him 3-for-7 as a hitter as of midway through Tuesday night’s game.

Welcome to the bigs. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Best Baseball Quotes
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Baseball Japan Major League Baseball Los Angeles Angels Babe Ruth
'Japan's Babe Ruth' Hits 1st MLB Homer 2 Days After His 1st Pitching Win
CONVERSATIONS