Shonda Rhimes Is Working On A Netflix Series About Con Artist Anna Delvey

TV producer Shonda Rhimes is bringing Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, to the small screen.

Deadline reports that Rhimes acquired the rights to the viral New York magazine story about Sorokin, the now infamous young woman who tricked New York’s elite into thinking she, too, was uber-rich. Rhimes, who inked a multi-year deal with Netflix last year, plans to write the TV series adaptation of Sorokin’s story.

It will be the first series Rhimes plans to release on Netflix since creating very successful shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” on the ABC network.

A post shared by AD (@annadlvv) on May 9, 2015 at 5:58am PDT

The May 2018 magazine article by Jessica Pressler details how Sorokin conned New York’s wealthiest into thinking she was a German heiress. But things eventually fell apart and Sorokin was charged with scamming banks and other businesses. Sorokin has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services and is awaiting trial at Rikers Island.