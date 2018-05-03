1 Person In Critical Condition After Shooting At Nashville, Tennessee, Mall

Police have a suspect in custody after a dispute at a Nashville, Tennessee, mall led to gunfire.

Reports of gunshots fired at Opry Mills Mall came in Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to HuffPost. The department said one male was shot and a suspect is in custody.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

The Nashville Fire Department said the shooting victim is in critical condition and being transported to a hospital.

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also responded to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a shooting at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tenn. pic.twitter.com/gbkdqjKSAh — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 3, 2018

James Chick, 31, and his family were walking around the mall after stopping at Starbucks when they heard what they believed to be gunshots.

“A crowd of people came running,” Chick told HuffPost. “My wife Ashley and I grabbed our two little girls and started running out the nearest exit and straight to our truck. As we drove out of the parking lot, dozens of police vehicles came speeding to the scene.”

Group of armed Nashville officers just went back in the mall. Another group of shoppers just brought out. pic.twitter.com/M7NHh9D1yJ — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 3, 2018