Should Twitter Fear Ari Shaffir?

Has Twitter censorship gone too far? Last week, comedian Ari Shaffir had an innocent conversation with his good friend Bert Kreischer about some records that Bert was holding for him. During that conversation, the two comedians were busting each other’s balls , as most friends do. This led to Ari getting banned from Twitter.

Anyone who is familiar with either of these fine gentlemen would see that it was just a couple of friends having a good laugh and exaggerating for comedic effect for their hundreds of thousands of fans that follow them on Twitter.

Apparently, the people at Twitter did not get the joke. During their friendly banter, Ari tweeted “You mother fuck! I’ll kill you. I want my Cars and Moms Mabley or I’m going to home invade your family.” Now, even after attempting to appeal and explain the situation, Ari has had his account suspended for good. This is completely ridiculous. Is Twitter singling out Ari for some strange reason? Is Twitter trying to kill comedy? All day long I see people make threats without any repercussions. Don’t believe me? See for yourselves. There are countless amounts of tweets far more threatening than the joke Ari made to his good friend and their accounts are still active. I think Twitter needs to admit they were wrong and give Mr. Shaffir his account back with a public apology. If there is no victim, how can he be a threat? The only threat I see is censorship.