'The Best Liar You Know Is Not The Best Liar You Know'

The 25 most profound "Shower Thoughts" on Reddit this week.

By Lee Moran

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:

The best liar you know is not the best liar you know from Showerthoughts
Google translate is like a person who knows many languages but is not good at any of them. from Showerthoughts
Cars should have "Sorry" lights you can activate when you do something stupid. from Showerthoughts
Nowadays it is almost rude to ask a question instead of Googling it first. from Showerthoughts
A 'slim chance' and a 'fat chance' are the same thing from Showerthoughts
Language is just agreed upon gibberish from Showerthoughts
The fact that google autocomplete our searches leaves in evidence how unoriginal our problems really are. from Showerthoughts
Pulled hamstrings sound delicious if you don’t know what they are from Showerthoughts
Maybe the first person to get a wish wished that magic never existed. from Showerthoughts
Fanta have missed a trick in failing to create lollipops and calling them Fanta-sticks. from Showerthoughts
In Toy Story, if a toy died, the kid would have no idea they are playing with the corpses of the other toys friends. from Showerthoughts
Since the more expensive brooms provide such a huge advantage to the players, Quidditch is basically a pay-to-win game from Showerthoughts
There should be a font for sarcasm. from Showerthoughts
The object of golf is to play the least amount of golf from Showerthoughts
Self-driving cars won't be ready until 2030 because that is when Alexa will be old enough to drive from Showerthoughts
Sleeping is just the free trial of being dead. from Showerthoughts
It's getting harder and harder to tell which headlines are coming from The Onion.... from Showerthoughts
Our hands have fingertips, but our toes don’t have tip toes...however we can tiptoe from Showerthoughts
Imagine how awkward sexting would be if we still had switchboard operators. from Showerthoughts
We turn alarms on to make them go off. from Showerthoughts
Snipers and surgeons need steady hands for the opposite reasons. from Showerthoughts
Thanks to Gwen Stefani, a lot of people will always remember how to spell Banana. from Showerthoughts
Home is where you don't wipe the toiletseat before sitting down from Showerthoughts
A sign that says "Sign not in use" is a sign that is in use...surely... from Showerthoughts
If you make a mess of something, and you say "you've butchered it." That's pretty insulting to butchers. Their job is to cut the meat cleanly and neatly. from Showerthoughts

