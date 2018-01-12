'The Best Liar You Know Is Not The Best Liar You Know'

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Google translate is like a person who knows many languages but is not good at any of them. from Showerthoughts
The fact that google autocomplete our searches leaves in evidence how unoriginal our problems really are. from Showerthoughts
Fanta have missed a trick in failing to create lollipops and calling them Fanta-sticks. from Showerthoughts
In Toy Story, if a toy died, the kid would have no idea they are playing with the corpses of the other toys friends. from Showerthoughts
Since the more expensive brooms provide such a huge advantage to the players, Quidditch is basically a pay-to-win game from Showerthoughts
Self-driving cars won't be ready until 2030 because that is when Alexa will be old enough to drive from Showerthoughts
It's getting harder and harder to tell which headlines are coming from The Onion.... from Showerthoughts
Our hands have fingertips, but our toes don’t have tip toes...however we can tiptoe from Showerthoughts
Thanks to Gwen Stefani, a lot of people will always remember how to spell Banana. from Showerthoughts
If you make a mess of something, and you say "you've butchered it." That's pretty insulting to butchers. Their job is to cut the meat cleanly and neatly. from Showerthoughts